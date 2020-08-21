Flyers head into 2nd round of East playoffs with Game 6 win

TORONTO (AP) — Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round for the first time in eight years with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6. The Flyers won the series 4-2 and are on to the second round in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012. The Flyers have not played in the Stanley Cup Final since 2010 or won the championship since 1975. Carter Hart again was stout for the Flyers and stopped 31 shots for the top-seeded Flyers Nick Suzuki scored two goals for the Canadiens.