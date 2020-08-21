For Joe Biden, long path to a potentially crucial presidency

As Joe Biden took the stage as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, he was ready to offer himself to a wounded, meandering nation as balm — and as a bridge. From the start, Biden has run his campaign essentially as a moral and competency case against President Donald Trump. It hasn’t always fit with the loudest factions of his party. But it allows him to cast a wide net based as much on arguments about his and Trump’s character as about the policy differences across the far-left, Biden’s mainstream liberal core and anti-Trump Republicans. And his reintroduction to the nation Thursday night showed that will be his approach for the remaining 75 days until Election Day.