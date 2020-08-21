Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Unbeaten Shane Bieber racked up 11 more strikeouts and combined with four relievers on a seven-hitter Thursday night as the Cleveland Indians blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 to win their sixth in a row and sweep the three-game series. The right-hander scattered six hits and did not walk a batter in six innings before being lifted after his pitch count reached 99. Beiber raised his season strikeout total to a major league-best 65 in 40 2/3 innings, an average of 14.4 per nine innings. Oliver Perez, Nick Wittgren, James Karinchak and Brad Hand finished the shutout.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered and hit a go-ahead two-run single in a seven-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 and sweep a doubleheader. In the first of the seven-inning games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh to give Toronto a 3-2 win. Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius committed a costly two-out error, one of two by Philadelphia’s infield in the sixth, to set up Tellez’s heroics. The Phillies jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first. Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run double to cap off the big inning after singling and scoring earlier.

UNDATED (AP) — Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania. It cites breach of contract and seeks $66 million in damages. The former Steelers star and Super Bowl winner contends the energy corporation EQT Production owes Bettis’ trucking company money and dropped its commitment to use minority-owned businesses. EQT has denied any wrongdoing.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anyone not giving the Toronto Raptors much of a chance to repeat as NBA champions without Kawhi Leonard might want to reconsider. The Raptors have played mostly under the radar all season, yet earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But the Raptors were the only No. 1 or 2 seed not to be upset in the first two games of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam have the Raptors with a 2-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets entering Game 3 Friday.

UNDATED (AP) — The first-round series between the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens has developed into a classic with all the hatred of past playoff matchups. Game 6 is Friday night. The Flyers blew their first chance to eliminate the upstart Canadiens and could be without defenseman Matt Niskanen, who was suspended for Game 6 for a cross check to the face of Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher. The Canadiens say Gallagher has a broken jaw that requires surgery and will miss the rest of the series. Out West, the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues face elimination in Game 6 against the Vancouver Canucks.