HOPE photo project uplifts high school seniors

(WBNG) -- September is right around the corner, marking the start of suicide prevention month.

Karen Bixby is a local photographer doing her part to spread awareness about the cause.

Most of Bixby's clientele are high school seniors, which inspired the project, #HOPE.

"I wanted to do something to empower the kids that come through, the seniors that come through. A lot of times I see low self-esteem, especially when they're the ones being photographed," she said.

It started back in 2018 with the help of Bixby's daughter, Maralee, who was a senior at the time.

"Just nowadays, with social media, it's so easy to compare yourself to other people and not feel good enough. And I feel like everyone feels like that in some way, somehow," said Maralee Bixby.

#HOPE features pictures of students wearing t-shirts with the hashtag on it, holding inspirational signs.

In the project's first year, a picture was posted on social media for each day of September. Since then, the project has grown.

"This year, my goal I had set, instead of doing the month of September, my goal is 180 school days and a post for every school day," said Bixby.

Seniors from districts all across the Southern Tier are getting involved.

"Although I'm one person, if I can spread it even further, spread the message that you're not alone and that you can always reach out, it's important to reach out to anybody," said Maine-Endwell senior Bella DiRosa.

For some, #HOPE hits close to home.

"I got involved with this in honor of my cousin, who committed suicide three years ago," said Windsor senior Alexis Stroup.

And others are just using it to let their peers know they're there.

"Right now, it's a hard time for everyone, and we don't want anyone to feel like they're alone," said Reagan McQuade.

All meant to help those who are struggling to see life through a different lens.

If you know a high school senior who is interested in getting involved in #HOPE, contact Karen Bixby at kbixby@karenbixbyphotography.com or search 'HashtagHope' on Facebook.