Irate, protesters in Iraq’s south torch parliament offices

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — Protesters torched parliament offices in Iraq’s oil-rich south following days of inaction by the government after two activists were assassinated. An Associated Press photographer witnessed on Friday demonstrators clash with security forces by hurling molotov cocktails. The violence comes after activist Reham Yacoub was gunned down in Basra on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen. Days before activist Tahseen Osama was killed by armed men, which first prompted dozens of protesters to take to the streets. Police responded by firing live rounds at the demonstrators.