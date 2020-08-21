Judge accepts Giannulli plea deal in college bribery scheme

(WBNG/AP) -- A federal judge has accepted a plea deal that calls fashion designer Mossimo Gianulli to serve five months in prison doe cheating the college admissions process.

Giannulli is the husband of "Full House" star Lori Loughlin.

Both pleaded guilty in May 2020 to paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin is expected to be sentenced later today.

Her plea deal with prosecutors calls for her to serve two months behind bars.