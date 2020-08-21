July jobless rate, payrolls rise as Pennsylvania seeks aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rose in July to remain well above the national rate, even as payrolls rebounded for another month from pandemic-driven shutdowns. Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration also reported Friday that the state applied to the federal government for a new round of $300 in weekly unemployment benefits. Still, Wolf is urging Congress to instead extend the $600-a-week unemployment supplement that expired last month. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 13.7% in July, up a half-percentage point from June’s adjusted rate. Payrolls had another big rebound in July, gaining back another 98,000 of the more than 1 million lost during the pandemic.