Kenyan police teargas anti-corruption protesters in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s police have teargassed protesters holding a peaceful demonstration against alleged corruption including the theft of supplies for the fight against COVID-19. At least 12 demonstrators from a group of 100 protesting in different parts of Nairobi, the capital, were arrested by police, said central business district police chief Mark Wanjala. Picketing and protesting are rights guaranteed by the Kenyan constitution but police argue that they dispersed Friday’s demonstrations because of concerns that large gatherings could lead to the spread of the coronavirus. However, protest organizer, Wanjeri Nderu, who runs a consumer watchdog site on Twitter called ’Buyer beware,” charged that police were being used to silence demonstrators.