Lebanon begins partial lockdown amid spike in virus cases

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has began a two-week partial lockdown and nighttime curfew after coronavirus cases increased sharply following an explosion in Beirut that killed and injured thousands of people. Confirmed cases of the virus have increased from 5,417 a day after the massive blast on Aug. 4 to more than 11,000 on Friday, leading officials to announce the lockdown. On Friday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry tallied a record 628 confirmed new cases in the previous 24 hours, raising the total registered cases since late February to 11,580, The pandemic has killed 116 people in the tiny country, which was successful in limiting the spread of the virus during the early months.