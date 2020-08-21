More sunshine, a little warmer

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82 (78-84) Wind SW becoming W 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 60 ( 56-62) Wind L&V

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84 (82-88) Wind W calm-5 mph

High pressure will give us another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. We'll have some clouds tonight, but pleasant weather will continue.

Saturday looks nice. Dry for now, but a front to our north and higher dew point temperatures could give us a few showers. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night.

A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms Sunday. The front would wave back and forth over the northeast, giving us lingering showers into Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with temperatures just a few degrees above average.

