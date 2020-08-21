Movie theater trade group establishes COVID-19 protocols

As movie theaters come back to life across the country, the National Association of Theater Owners is helping to take the guess work out of safe operating practices in the era of COVID-19. The trade organization is announcing a set of health and safety protocols Friday based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Occupational Safety and Heath Administration. Over 300 companies representing more than 2,600 theater locations in the U.S. have already signed on to the voluntary CinemaSafe program, which recommends mask-wearing, reduced capacity, sanitization and air filtration.