Nelly producer charged with fraud in Sweetie Pie’s case

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — An investigation into 2016 killing of a man whose grandmother’s St. Louis-area soul food restaurant was the setting for the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” has led to fraud charges against his uncle and a man who helped produce a hit Nelly album. The slain man’s uncle, James Timothy Norman, and an alleged co-conspirator were previously arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting death of 20-year-old Andre Montgomery. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Norman and Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam are charged with with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Yaghnam, who is not charged in the alleged murder-for-hire plot, was one of the producers of the 2002 album “Nellyville.”