Nigerian boy gains fame with dance video as stars pay homage

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A talented 11-year-old Nigerian boy says he is pleasantly surprised after a cellphone video of him dancing in the rain went viral. The footage of Anthony Mmesoma Madu performing the pirouette without shoes on the unevenly wet concrete has been viewed more than 20 million times on social media. It has gained attention from Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo, who has won Grammy and Tony awards. Madu’s practice dance session was so impressive that it earned him a ballet scholarship with the American Ballet Theater in the U.S. The video was the idea of Madu’s trainer, Daniel Ajala, a self-trained ballet dancer.