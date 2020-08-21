Trump says Democrats’ convention was ‘gloomiest’ in history

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump says that where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sees “American darkness,” he sees “American greatness.” Trump on Friday was anxious for his turn in the spotlight after the four-day Democratic National Convention. Biden described “a perfect storm” hitting the nation under Trump’s watch as a result of the pandemic, the resulting economic crisis and racial unrest. Trump said in a speech to the GOP-aligned Council for National Policy in Arlington, Virginia, that Democrats had held “the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history.” He says, “They spent four straight days attacking America as racist, a horrible country that must be redeemed. ”