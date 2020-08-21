Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: Calm. Low: 60 (56-62)

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Wind: W 2-5 mph. High: 84 (82-88)

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 62 (59-64)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure is in control giving us another beautiful day! Pleasant weather continues through tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows near 60. Saturday looks pretty good, too! We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will increase this weekend. Plenty of dry time is expected on Saturday, but we can't rule out an isolated shower from a front that will be lingering to our north.

A cold front will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will continue to be in the mid 80s. Next week looks a bit unsettled with almost daily rain and storm chances. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Monday and Tuesday, with our best chance for rain being Tuesday. The chance for precipitation on Monday is 30%, and it bumps up to 40% for Tuesday.

Wednesday looks mostly dry right now and so does Thursday, but we could see a few showers pop up. On Wednesday, highs dip back down into the 70s. Friday brings the chance for some showers too, the chance is 30%. Lows throughout the week will be near 60.