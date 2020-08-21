Roberson, Discovery Center in talks for potential affiliation

(WBNG) -- Roberson Museum and Science Center and The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier announced they are discussing a potential affiliation between the two organizations.

According to the organizations, the conversation is being facilitated by the New York Council of Nonprofits (NYCON).

Since both Roberson and The Discovery Center share similar missions but cater to different demographics of visitors, the museums are trying to come up with an idea as to how an affiliation would bring new and exciting offers to a wider range of the community.

They believe an affiliation is particularly important now. It has the potential to help organizations who are struggling in the face of the pandemic and declining sources of funding to continue to "innovate and improve".

The organizations say their goal is to create a sustainable model which can meet the needs of the community.

Because of significant support from funders for organizations like Roberson and The Discovery Center to work together, the developing affiliation could mean big things for the Greater Binghamton area.