Spain: 5 more migrants die on dangerous Canary Islands route

ARGUINEGUIN, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities say five more migrants have died while trying to reach the southern Canary Islands from west Africa, bringing to 20 the number of who lost their lives this week. Spain’s maritime rescue service said Friday that rescuers and police patrols picked up a total of 141 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean within 48 hours. The service says a wooden boat was located some 110 miles south of the Canaries archipelago with 12 survivors and four bodies. Spanish authorities say two of the survivors were evacuated by helicopter and one later died at the hospital. The bodies of 15 other migrants were found dead in another boat earlier in the week.