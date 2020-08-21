Travelers lost about $900K at airport checkpoints last year

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Travelers left behind hundreds of thousands of dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including $5,000 at Pittsburgh International Airport alone. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Friday that travelers lost $926,000 at 75 airports in the year that ended in September. That includes about $19,000 in foreign currency. Federal regulators say much of the lost money comes from people emptying their pockets for security scans. The paper says the largest sums were lost at airports in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas.