Bidding for Pennsylvania, Trump trolls Biden in old backyard

OLD FORGE, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken the fight for Pennsylvania to Joe Biden’s old backyard, insisting his Democratic rival would be the state’s “worst nightmare” if elected president. In a particularly in-your-face bit of campaign trolling, Trump staged a small rally just outside the former vice president’s birthplace in Scranton mere hours before Biden was to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination. Trump insists Biden is “no friend of Pennsylvania.” The former vice president is particularly suited in the Democratic field to carry Pennsylvania, with his deep ties to Scranton and messages catering to white working-class voters and Black voters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.