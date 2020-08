STORRS, Conn (AP) — The winningest coach in NCAA field hockey history is retiring. Nancy Stevens led UConn to three national titles. She spent 43 years as a head coach. The school said Friday she will step down on Sept. 1 and be succeeded by her long-time assistant, Paul Caddy. Stevens finishes her career as the only NCAA field hockey coach to reach 700 wins. She spent the last 30 seasons in Storrs, building UConn into a national power.