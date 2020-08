LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics closed with a 10-0 run to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-94 on Friday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. Jaylen Brown had 21 points and Jason Tatum added 15 for the Celtics. Joel Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers. They shot 29.5% from the field. Game 4 is Sunday.