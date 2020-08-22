2 arrested in Cortland on domestic dispute charges

CORTLAND (WBNG) --Two people in Cortland are facing charges after a physical domestic dispute took place in the presence of two children.

According to the Cortland County Sheriff's Office, Dylan Witty, age 24, and Desirea Brazee, age 22, were arrested around 11:30 P.M. on Friday after the Cortland County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 hang-up call.

Upon investigation, officials say Witty took Brazee's phone while she was making the 911 call.

Witty was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, harassment in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Brazee was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear in court in the Town of Taylor in September.

Officials reported there were no injuries resulting from the incident