2,000 Brazilians flee homes after water pipe ruptures

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian officials say about 2,000 people in the country’s northeast are living away from their homes after a pipe in a water diversion project ruptured, damaging a dam and flooding the project’s power plant. Authorities say the people were told to leave home as a precaution late Friday afternoon after the concrete conduit broke open in the city of Jati, in Ceara state. A federal official said Saturday that water shooting from the ruptured conduit damaged a wall of the dam holding the reservoir fed by the pipeline. The official says the dam is being repaired and the evacuated residents should be able to return home within 72 hours.