Andretti savoring his own Indianapolis 500 spotlight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Andretti has hard a rough racing career in which he’s never answered the expectations of his famous racing family. He has two victories in 15 seasons and hasn’t won a race since 2011. He will try to snap the so-called “Andretti Curse” in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Andretti will lead the field to the green, the first Andretti to do so since grandfather Mario in 1987. He’s under an enormous spotlight but is comfortable in his skin and accepts the pressure.