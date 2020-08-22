Annual ‘Trail of Truth’ march remembers those lost to drug overdoses

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The fifth annual Trail of Truth Memorial March took place in Downtown Binghamton Saturday with dozens gathered to raise awareness about overdose deaths, remember those who have been lost to an overdose, and to acknowledge those who have survived.

The event, organized by Truth Pharm, kicked off with training sessions on how to properly use the overdose treating drug Narcan, followed by speeches at the Peacemaker stage.

Family members filled grass areas around the stage with tombstones dedicated to loved ones who have been lost to overdoses.

The event continued with activists marching to Governmental Plaza for what organizers call a live performance art piece. Truth Pharm's executive Director Alexis Pleus says she considered cancelling the event due to the pandemic, but ultimately decided to go ahead with it.

"We can't leave them behind, they already feel isolated due to COVID itself and they've already been discriminated against. There's so much stigma around people who use substances or are addicted that we can't leave them behind," she said.

Pleus says participants were required to practice social distancing and wear masks throughout the event.