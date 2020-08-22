Doncic seeks quick recovery; 76ers, Nets facing quick exits

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks will work around the clock on Luka Doncic, hoping he can be healthy enough to play Sunday. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets can tell them all about how hard the playoffs are without star guards. Doncic hopes to make a quick recovery and the 76ers and Nets look to avoid quick exits heading into Game 4 of their series. Doncic sprained his left ankle in Game 3 against the Clippers. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle says he will likely be a game-time decision. Philadelphia, without Ben Simmons, is down 3-0 to Boston. Brooklyn faces the same deficit against Toronto.