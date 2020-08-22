Few Black teachers in county, but they make a difference

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — For Treg Campbell, school was “another home” — but when he got into high school, it struck Campbell, who is Black, that other than his elementary and middle school gym teachers, he hadn’t been taught by a person of color throughout his academic career. “High school was a reality check,” said Campbell, now an English teacher at Washington High School where he has spent the last 11 years sharing his love for literature and serving as a role model for his students – especially students of color.