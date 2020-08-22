Flyers celebrate 1st postseason series win since 2012

The Philadelphia Flyers took their hopeful first step toward the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 1975 with a 4-2 Eastern Conference playoff series win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers have not won the Stanley Cup since 1975. Philadelphia lost in the Stanley Cup finals in 1976, 1980, 1985, 1987, 1997 and 2010. The Flyers won a playoff round for the first time since 2012. They’ll next play the New York Islanders. The Islanders went 3-0 against Philadelphia in the regular season.