Future for Liberia’s rubber farmers shaky amid economic woes

GBARNGA, Liberia (AP) — The rubber industry in Liberia has gotten so bad that some farmers are cutting down their rubber trees with hopes of producing palm oil instead. Firestone recently announced plans to lay off 374 people, two years after it eliminated 600 jobs in Liberia. The company is citing the impact of the global COVID-19 economic downturn among other factors. Already the company had halted purchasing raw rubber from small-scale producers for about half of 2020, creating economic hardships for independent farmers.