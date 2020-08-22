Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers took their hopeful first step toward the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 1975 with a 4-2 Eastern Conference playoff series win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers have not won the Stanley Cup since 1975. Philadelphia lost in the Stanley Cup finals in 1976, 1980, 1985, 1987, 1997 and 2010. The Flyers won a playoff round for the first time since 2012. They’ll next play the New York Islanders. The Islanders went 3-0 against Philadelphia in the regular season.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics closed with a 10-0 run to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-94 on Friday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. Jaylen Brown had 21 points and Jason Tatum added 15 for the Celtics. Joel Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers. They shot 29.5% from the field. Game 4 is Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nate Sudfeld has watched the backup quarterback play important playoff games for the Philadelphia Eagles each of the past three seasons. Now he’s the guy one play away from being the starter. Sudfeld was the No. 3 quarterback in 2017 when Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments and Nick Foles stepped in and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. In 2018, Foles led the Eagles to an NFC East title and a road playoff win. Last season, a concussion knocked Wentz out of Philadelphia’s wild-card playoff game early and Josh McCown couldn’t pull out a win.

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered drove in four runs with three hits, including two home runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2. Travis d’Arnaud and Ozuna hit back-to-back homers off Nola in Atlanta’s four-run third inning. D’Arnaud had three hits and drove in three runs. Ozuna added a three-run blast that carried 438 feet into the left-field seats off Cole Irvin in Atlanta’s seven-run fifth. Phillies rookie third baseman Alec Bohm committed two errors in the inning. Nola was knocked out of the game in the third inning after giving up four runs.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies got an early jump on the trade deadline, moving to fortify their ineffective bullpen by acquiring relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Boston Red Sox. Philadelphia also got cash and will either receive more cash or a player to be named from the Red Sox, who obtained right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. The trade occurred Friday night while Boston was playing in Baltimore and the Phillies were in Atlanta. Earlier Friday, the Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale from the New York Yankees to help their league-worst bullpen, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chad Kuhl allowed one run in five innings to pick up his first win in more than two years as the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled by the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2. Kuhl (1-1) gave up a long solo home run to Ben Gamel in the second but otherwise kept the Brewers at bay to pick up his first victory since June 15, 2018. Kuhl, who missed the second half of 2018 and all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, walked three and struck out just one as the Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak.