Ivory Coast’s president is formally nominated for a 3rd term

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara was formally nominated on Saturday by the ruling party to stand for a third term in October elections despite charges by the opposition that the run is unconstitutional. Ouattara has been in power since March 2010 and earlier this year promised not to run again. However, the ruling party nominated him as its candidate after its previous nominee, Prime Minister Amadou Coulibaly, died in July from a heart attack. Ouattara said the death of the prime minister left a void and argued that because changes were made to the constitution in 2016, his previous terms do not count toward a two-term limit.