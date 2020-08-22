Tripoli and rival parliament announce Libya cease-fire

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s U.N.-supported government has announced a cease-fire across the oil-rich country and called for demilitarizing the strategic city of Sirte in an initiative supported by the rival parliament in the country’s east. The development Friday could mark a breakthrough following international pressure amid fears of a new escalation in the chaotic proxy war as rival sides mobilize for a battle over Sirte. The gateway to the country’s major oil export terminals is under the control of forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter. Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations.