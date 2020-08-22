Nate Sudfeld now holds important backup QB spot for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nate Sudfeld has watched the backup quarterback play important playoff games for the Philadelphia Eagles each of the past three seasons. Now he’s the guy one play away from being the starter. Sudfeld was the No. 3 quarterback in 2017 when Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments and Nick Foles stepped in and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. In 2018, Foles led the Eagles to an NFC East title and a road playoff win. Last season, a concussion knocked Wentz out of Philadelphia’s wild-card playoff game early and Josh McCown couldn’t pull out a win.