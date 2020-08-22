Officials: Police shoot, kill man outside store in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Authorities say police in Louisiana have shot and killed a man with a knife outside of a convenience store in the city of Lafayette. The killing occurred Friday at about 8 p.m. The Louisiana State Police said in a statement that officers from the Lafayette Police Department were called to a store about a disturbance involving a man with a knife. As officers tried to apprehend him, he fled. Stun guns were ineffective. The state police said the man was shot as he tried to enter another store. The man, identified as 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The ACLU of Louisiana issued a statement, condemning the killing.