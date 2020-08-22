Phillies bolster bullpen in trades with Yankees, Red Sox

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies got an early jump on the trade deadline, moving to fortify their ineffective bullpen by acquiring relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Boston Red Sox. Philadelphia also got cash and will either receive more cash or a player to be named from the Red Sox, who obtained right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. The trade occurred Friday night while Boston was playing in Baltimore and the Phillies were in Atlanta. Earlier Friday, the Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale from the New York Yankees to help their league-worst bullpen, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.