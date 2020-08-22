Popularity problem? Lititz’s reputation leads to challenges

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) — Lititz’s many quaint downtown shops are built on the large crowds drawn in by a full slate of public events like the recent Fire & Ice Festival, as well as business from big-name musicians and crews who rehearse at the nearby Rock Lititz campus before embarking on massive tours. As a result, pandemic-related limitations on large gatherings and travel pose an existential threat for a placed dubbed the number one “Coolest Small Town” in 2014 by BudgetTravel.com.