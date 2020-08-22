Raptors look to secure series victory over the Nets

Toronto Raptors (53-19, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (35-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -12.5; over/under is 217

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors look to clinch the series over the Brooklyn Nets in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The Raptors won the previous matchup 117-92. Pascal Siakam scored 26 points to lead Toronto to the victory and Tyler Johnson recorded 23 points in defeat for Brooklyn.

The Nets are 23-23 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn ranks sixth in the NBA with 49.6 points in the paint led by Caris LeVert averaging 9.2.

The Raptors are 9-5 against the rest of their division. Toronto averages 112.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeVert is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Nets. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 14.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Siakam is averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 17 points and three rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 44 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 46.9% shooting.

Raptors: 9-1, averaging 113.5 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 41.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Jamal Crawford: out (hamstring), Joe Harris: out (personal).

Raptors: Oshae Brissett: out (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.