Renovations begin on historic Binghamton mansion

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Construction has started on the Kilmer Mansion. The 122-year-old relic is home to one of the last grand parlors of the Parlor City, but many of its features have deteriorated.

"The mortar between the stones has disintegrated, in some places almost entirely," said Temple Concord President Lisa Blackwell.

Sitting for 122 years, its had its fair share of aging. A portion of the building has previously collapsed, and any further deterioration could put the entire structure at risk. Friday marked the first day of the long list of renovations, starting with three large chimneys, some of the most aged structures on the mansion.

"Being on top of the building, should they actually fall down, it would obviously be bad for the rest of the mansion," said Blackwell.

The project is going to take a few years. Construction crews will be working on different areas of the building bit by bit. This project a little more complex than your average renovation. Crews will have to replicate what the building would have looked like more than 100 years ago.

"They have to match the border, they have to make sure not just the colors are right, but that it will preserve the stones and not damage them further," said Blackwell.

By saving the building, Temple Concord hopes to preserve Binghamton's history for generations to come.

"It's a historic gem, it's precious to the community, it's the home of a family that was integral to the history of the city, so we feel it's really important to preserve it," said Blackwell.

Temple Concord has raised more than $200,000 for renovating the chimneys. The next few projects will add up to approximately $800,000. To donate to the project, head over to the Community Foundation for South Central New York's website.