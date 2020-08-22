Rivalry round: the series you love to hate in NHL playoffs

The NHL ditched divisional playoffs to go back to the old-school format for its summer postseason and still ended up with all division rivals facing off in the second round. It’s the Philadelphia Flyers against New York Islanders in the Metropolitan series, the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic, the Colorado Avalanche against the Dallas Stars in the Central and the Vegas Golden Knights against Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific. Two are even rematches from seeding games earlier this month. Just the kind of rivalries to spice up summer hockey.