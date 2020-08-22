Warm with a few showers to end the weekend

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 62 (59-64)

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, and more humid. 30% chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-7 mph. High: 85 (83-89)

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Light. Low: 63 (60-66)

Forecast Discussion

A stray shower or two is possible as we head into this evening. Otherwise, another quiet night is on tap with mostly clear skies and lows near 60.

Warm and humid conditions move in on Sunday. Plenty of dry time is expected in the morning and even into the early afternoon, but in the late afternoon we could see some showers and storms develop. Shower and storm activity will start to taper off as the sun sets. Monday looks like a repeat of Sunday. Warm, humid, and the chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front moves through the area from the west on Tuesday bringing the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see the potential for some strong storms on Tuesday, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecasts. Any lingering showers from the front will end Tuesday evening.

A cooler air mass will move in behind the front for Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the 70s. It does not last too long though, as we jump back into the 80s for Thursday. There is a 20% chance of showers on Thursday, and s 30% chance for Friday.

As we head into next weekend, high temperatures look pleasant, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Lows throughout the week will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.