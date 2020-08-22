West Corners Lions Club looks out for those in need with food giveaway

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- The West Corners Lions Club teamed up with Most Holy Rosary Church in the Town of Maine to hold a food giveaway Saturday morning.

The groups gathered in the church parking lot to distribute 8,000 pounds of milk products as well as 100 CHOW food boxes plus additional food donated by the church. Anyone in need of food was encouraged to drive up to receive their package without ever having to leave their vehicle.

"Where there's a need there's a Lion, and hunger is on the forefront because of the pandemic, and a lot of folks are going without financial support where they need it," said Lions Club District Governor Rosemarie Bush.

Bush said the giveaway was the latest in a series of drive up events held by the club since the pandemic began.