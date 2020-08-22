Woman convicted in agent’s death seeks release, citing virus

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman convicted in the shooting death of an FBI agent during pre-dawn drug raid at her home a dozen years ago is seeking release from prison, citing the coronavirus. The Tribune-Review reports that Christina Korbe is currently scheduled for release in May 2022. She was sentenced to 15 years on voluntary manslaughter and a firearms pleas in the November 2008 death of Special Agent Samuel Hicks. Her attorney said she contracted COVID-19 in March and is still recovering, and notes that she will be eligible for release to a halfway house in less than a year. The U.S. Attorney’s office declined comment.