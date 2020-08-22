Xcite turns Oakdale Mall parking lot into a drive-in wrestling venue

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- What organizers say is the first authorized professional wrestling event in New York State in five months took place in Johnson City Saturday.

Xcite wrestling held the drive-in event in the Oakdale Mall parking lot. It's currently the only wrestling event given the okay by the New York State Athletic Commission. The ring was built in the middle of the parking lot with cars gathered around to watch.

Xcite wrestling has been operating out of the Oakdale Mall since December but organizers had to get special permits to move the ring out to the parking lot.