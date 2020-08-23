76ers’ Tobias Harris falls in Game 3 vs. Celtics, cuts eye

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — 76ers forward Tobias Harris has left Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round playoff matchup with Boston after bloodying his face in a fall. The team said he suffered a left eye laceration and was being evaluated for a possible concussion. Harris was trying to contest a shot by Jayson Tatum late in the third quarter and inadvertently had his legs taken out from under him by Tatum. Harris fell on the left side of his face. He was on the ground for several minutes as medical staff attended to him. He eventually walked off the court on his own power. Harris led the 76ers with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting at the time of the injury.