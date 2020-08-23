Afghan official: Bomb kills 7 civilians in eastern province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A roadside bombing in eastern Afghanistan has killed seven civilians, the latest in relentless deadly violence in the country amid new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Ghazni province’s Jaghatu district. Three women, two children and two men died when their vehicle struck the roadside bomb. That’s according to a spokesman for the provincial governor. Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war across their country, despite efforts to launch peace talks and find a road map for post-war Afghanistan.