AP Explains: Why revolt in Belarus is different from Ukraine

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — A former Soviet republic on the fault line between Russia and Europe is boiling with revolt this summer. It sounds familiar, but Belarus 2020 isn’t Ukraine 2014, and that’s why it’s hard to predict what will happen next. Opposition politicians galvanized support and funding in Ukraine’s Maidan protests, but the protests shaking Minsk since last week’s presidential election have no clear leaders. And Belarusian protesters aren’t strongly pro-European Union or anti-Russia like those in Ukraine. Instead they just want to be able to choose their own leader. While Russia strongly opposed Ukraine’s protests, the Kremlin’s plans in Belarus are so far unclear.