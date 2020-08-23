Braves rally to beat Workman, Phillies 6-5 in 9th

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves spoiled Brandon Workman’s debut with Philadelphia, rallying for a 6-5 win over the sliding Phillies. Workman, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday, entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning. He promptly surrendered a two-run double to Matt Adams, lifting the Braves to a 5-4 lead. After Bryce Harper hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth, the Braves handed Workman a loss in the bottom half. With two outs and the bases loaded, Adam Duvall ended the game with a single back up the middle. The Phillies have lost five consecutive games.