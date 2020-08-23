Cyprus denies new allegations in “golden passport” scheme

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is denying new allegations that is was granting citizenship to foreigners accused of crimes in exchange for millions in investments. Officials insisted that all those who received a passport met all criteria in place at the time. Cyprus’ interior ministry said Sunday that 12 foreigners named in an Al Jazeera report received citizenship under its lucrative “golden passport” program only after being approved by Cypriot and foreign agencies tasked with vetting such applications. The ministry said it would look into all the new information.