First Presbyterian Union Church members hold vigil for racial inequality

OWEGO (WBNG) -- A prayer group from the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego gathered for a prayer vigil focusing on issues of racial inequality and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The group shared scripture verses and prayers they had written calling for unity.

The group members say their prayers emphasized a need for all people to be a part of the movement supporting the black community.

Earl Arnold, the prayer group's leader and former pastor, says his interpretation of scripture allows him to believe it is the responsibility of white people to join the BLM movement and push for equality.

Arnold says, "We enjoy privileges that others in our community don't necessarily enjoy. But that's not how God has intended it for us, since we're all in this together, we're all made in God's image."

Following the vigil was a public demonstration at the Tioga County Courthouse.