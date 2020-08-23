Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves spoiled Brandon Workman’s debut with Philadelphia, rallying for a 6-5 win over the sliding Phillies. Workman, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday, entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning. He promptly surrendered a two-run double to Matt Adams, lifting the Braves to a 5-4 lead. After Bryce Harper hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth, the Braves handed Workman a loss in the bottom half. With two outs and the bases loaded, Adam Duvall ended the game with a single back up the middle. The Phillies have lost five consecutive games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece as the Pittsburgh Pirates slammed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5. Struggling outfielder Gregory Polanco added a home run and a double for his first two-hit game in 15 months. Colin Moran doubled three times for Pittsburgh. Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the seventh as the Pirates batted around against Milwaukee’s suddenly vulnerable bullpen. Pittsburgh’s nine extra-base hits were a season high and its run total matched the most surrendered by the Brewers this year.

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL ditched divisional playoffs to go back to the old-school format for its summer postseason and still ended up with all division rivals facing off in the second round. It’s the Philadelphia Flyers against New York Islanders in the Metropolitan series, the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic, the Colorado Avalanche against the Dallas Stars in the Central and the Vegas Golden Knights against Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific. Two are even rematches from seeding games earlier this month. Just the kind of rivalries to spice up summer hockey.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph believes he can be a starter in the NFL despite a rocky 2019. Rudolph was thrust into a starting role last fall after Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season due to a right elbow injury. The team went 5-3 during his starts, but his season was side-tracked following an incident with Cleveland defensive star Myles Garrett. The two fought near the end of a Browns’ victory, with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him with it. Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racist slur, a slur the NFL found no evidence of. Rudolph says he’s focused on getting better in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Andretti has hard a rough racing career in which he’s never answered the expectations of his famous racing family. He has two victories in 15 seasons and hasn’t won a race since 2011. He will try to snap the so-called “Andretti Curse” in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Andretti will lead the field to the green, the first Andretti to do so since grandfather Mario in 1987. He’s under an enormous spotlight but is comfortable in his skin and accepts the pressure.

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly acquired relievers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree and David Hale were active for Philadelphia’s game against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies added the three right-handers to their 28-man roster. The Phillies acquired Workman and Hembree from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. Hale was obtained from the New York Yankees in a deal for minor league right-hander Addison Russ. Workman says he hasn’t been told if he will have the opportunity to work in the closer’s role with the Phillies.